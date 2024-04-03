Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 03.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Ausbruch? Innocan Pharma zeigt 6X Umsatz- und Gewinnexplosion!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 922305 | ISIN: US95082P1057 | Ticker-Symbol: WP7
Frankfurt
03.04.24
08:05 Uhr
158,00 Euro
-1,00
-0,63 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
160,00161,0017:05
160,00161,0017:05
ACCESSWIRE
03.04.2024 | 15:26
132 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Wesco International: Wesco Repeats as Best Company for Latinos to Work

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2024 / Latino Leaders magazine has once again named Wesco as one of the best companies for Latinos to work. Latino Leaders made the announcement on March 18, in its January/February edition. Wesco has been named to the list since 2022.

"We are deeply grateful and honored to be recognized as one of the best companies to work for Latinos," says Darryl Castellano, Vice-President - Global Inclusion, Diversity & Engagement at Wesco. "We're proud to celebrate the contributions and talents of our Latino employees, whose diverse perspectives enrich our workplace culture every day."

Each year, Latino Leaders compiles a list of best companies for Latinos, using such criteria as employee diversity, programs to recruit, promote and retain Latinos, ERG programs, and Latino representation in the boardroom and C-Suite level.

Wesco is committed to fostering diversity, inclusion and equitable opportunities within its organization. Wesco celebrates the vast diversity of its team members, suppliers and customers around the world.

You can learn more about Wesco's commitment to Diversity and Inclusion on its website.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Wesco International on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Wesco International
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/wesco-international
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Wesco International



View the original press release on accesswire.com

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl
Jetzt hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.