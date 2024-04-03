Wesco International: Wesco Repeats as Best Company for Latinos to Work

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2024 / Latino Leaders magazine has once again named Wesco as one of the best companies for Latinos to work. Latino Leaders made the announcement on March 18, in its January/February edition. Wesco has been named to the list since 2022.

"We are deeply grateful and honored to be recognized as one of the best companies to work for Latinos," says Darryl Castellano, Vice-President - Global Inclusion, Diversity & Engagement at Wesco. "We're proud to celebrate the contributions and talents of our Latino employees, whose diverse perspectives enrich our workplace culture every day."

Each year, Latino Leaders compiles a list of best companies for Latinos, using such criteria as employee diversity, programs to recruit, promote and retain Latinos, ERG programs, and Latino representation in the boardroom and C-Suite level.

Wesco is committed to fostering diversity, inclusion and equitable opportunities within its organization. Wesco celebrates the vast diversity of its team members, suppliers and customers around the world.

You can learn more about Wesco's commitment to Diversity and Inclusion on its website.

