

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen will travel to China Wednesday for bilateral meetings and other engagements.



Secretary Yellen's week-long visit to China will build on the intensive diplomacy she has engaged in to responsibly manage the bilateral economic relationship and advance American interests, the Tresury said in a press release.



Following initial meetings with China's new economic team last July in Beijing, Secretary Yellen met with her counterpart Vice Premier He Lifeng in San Francisco, California, in advance of President Biden's meeting with President Xi. At Yellen and Lifeng's direction, both sides jointly launched Economic and Financial Working Groups, which report to the Secretary and Vice Premier, and which have met three times.



During her engagements in China, Secretary Yellen will advocate for American workers and businesses to ensure they are treated fairly, including by pressing Chinese counterparts on unfair trade practices and underscoring the global economic consequences of Chinese industrial overcapacity.



Yellen will also work to expand bilateral cooperation on countering illicit finance, which can drive important progress on shared efforts against criminal activity such as drug trafficking and fraud. In China, the Secretary will also engage her counterparts on critical work that benefits both the United States and China, as well as the world, including work to bolster financial stability, address climate change, and resolve debt distress among developing nations.



Yellen will arrive in China's southern port city of Guangzhou on Thursday.



On Friday, she will hold a roundtable discussion with economic experts to discuss challenges and opportunities in China's economy. The Secretary will then meet with Guangdong Governor Wang Weizhong. In the afternoon, she will participate in an event with leading representatives of the American business community in China, hosted by AmCham China, and deliver remarks on the bilateral economic relationship. In the late afternoon, Secretary Yellen will begin extended bilateral meetings with Vice Premier He Lifeng.



On Saturday, Yellen will continue and then conclude a series of bilateral meetings with Vice Premier Lifeng.



On Sunday, she will participate in a bilateral meeting with Premier Li Qiang in Beijing. Later, Yellen will meet with Beijing Mayor Yin Yong. In the afternoon, she will meet with students and professors at Peking University. In the evening, she will participate in a bilateral meeting with Finance Minister Lan Foan. While in Beijing, Yellen will also meet with leading Chinese economists.



On Monday, Yellen will meet with former Vice Premier Liu He and People's Bank of China Governor Pan Gongsheng.



The Treasury Secretary will conclude her China visit with a press conference later in the day.



