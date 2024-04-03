Fox Corporation: FOX Unveils Evolved AdRise Platform to Power OneFOX Audience Network

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FOX Corporation ("FOX" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: FOXA, FOX) today announced the launch of its expanded audience network and ad tech platform, AdRise.

Acquired as part of the Tubi deal in 2020, AdRise is an advanced, integrated technology platform for CTV and linear inventory that has evolved into an enterprise-wide platform for FOX. AdRise will now power OneFOX, FOX's cross portfolio inventory product which includes FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment, FOX News Media and Tubi.

"AdRise has a reputation as a first mover in CTV advertising and has pioneered and underpinned the growth of our Tubi streaming business from the very beginning. We're now extending the team and technology platform to power our audience network and video inventory across all of FOX, unlocking unique value for our agency and advertising partners," said Paul Cheesbrough, CEO of Tubi Media Group.

Advertising clients can now leverage the AdRise platform to unify inventory and audiences across linear, streaming and digital through a seamless, efficient, highly targeted media buying experience. It also provides inventory access and unified planning against streaming and linear video content across TV OS, web, gaming and mobile device platforms. The platform includes partnerships unlocking data integrations through AWS Clean Rooms and Snowflake, direct Demand Side Platform (DSP) integrations, Server to Server (S2S) ad serving and an ad experimentation framework.

"Our approach with AdRise breaks down the walls between media ecosystems, merging the scale of linear and the targeting of streaming into one centralized system," said Jeff Collins, President of Advertising Sales, Marketing and Brand Partnerships for Fox Corporation. "We've increased our focus and investment in ad tech to develop the tools brands need for today's evolving environment. In doing so, we're ensuring that transacting with the FOX Portfolio - no matter the mix of platforms - is easy, frictionless and, most importantly, effective."

About Fox Corporation

Fox Corporation produces and distributes compelling news, sports, and entertainment content through its primary iconic domestic brands, including FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment, FOX Television Stations and Tubi Media Group. These brands hold cultural significance with consumers and commercial importance for distributors and advertisers. The breadth and depth of our footprint allows us to deliver content that engages and informs audiences, develop deeper consumer relationships, and create more compelling product offerings. FOX maintains an impressive track record of news, sports, and entertainment industry success that shapes our strategy to capitalize on existing strengths and invest in new initiatives. For more information about Fox Corporation, please visit www.FoxCorporation.com.

SOURCE Fox Corporation