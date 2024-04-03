

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar dropped against its major counterparts in the New York session on Wednesday, as the nation's service sector growth unexpectedly slowed in the month of March.



The ISM said its services PMI dipped to 51.4 in March from 52.6 in February. While a reading above 50 still indicates growth in the sector, economists had expected the index to inch up to 52.7.



The greenback weakened to a 6-day low of 1.0824 against the euro and a 2-day low of 1.2624 against the pound, off its early highs of 1.0763 and 1.2562, respectively.



The greenback dropped to an 8-day low of 0.6548 against the aussie and a 6-day low of 0.5991 against the kiwi, from its early highs of 0.6503 and 0.5952, respectively.



The greenback fell to near a 2-week low of 1.3513 against the loonie, from an early 6-day high of 1.3588.



The greenback declined to 0.9048 against the franc, from an early multi-month high of 0.9095.



The greenback eased to 151.63 against the yen, from an early 1-week high of 151.95. This may be compared to a previous 2-day low of 151.44.



The greenback is seen finding support around 1.10 against the euro, 1.28 against the pound, 0.68 against the aussie, 0.62 against the kiwi, 1.32 against the loonie, 0.89 against the franc and 146.00 against the yen.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl Jetzt hier klicken