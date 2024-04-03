

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Recent research presented at the Annual Scientific Session of the American College of Cardiology has shed light on the increased cardiovascular risk faced by women after menopause.



The study found that the risk of heart disease in women post-menopause approaches that of men of the same age and health status. The research underscores the importance of identifying and addressing early signs of heart disease risk in women post-menopause, as they lose the protective benefits of estrogen.



According to Dr. Ella Ishaaya, the lead author of the study, the decrease in estrogen levels post-menopause causes a shift towards a testosterone-dominant profile, which affects fat storage, distribution, processing, blood clotting, and ultimately raises the risk of heart disease.



The study analyzed coronary artery calcium (CAC) scores over time in 579 postmenopausal women on statins to assess plaque accumulation and associated cardiac risks. When compared to men with similar demographics and health parameters, post-menopausal women had a faster rate of plaque buildup. This finding indicates a heightened risk of heart issues in women post-menopause.



The study emphasizes the need for post-menopausal women to discuss heart disease risk factors with their healthcare providers and undergo recommended screenings.



Despite the use of statins, many women in the study experienced a notable increase in coronary artery calcium, suggesting that statins alone may not be enough to manage plaque accumulation in post-menopausal women.



Ishaaya also stated that further research is necessary to explore alternative treatments for reducing plaque burden in this population.



