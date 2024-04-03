

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The ongoing shortage of commonly prescribed attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) medications like Adderall has left many Americans struggling to access necessary treatments.



According to a recent analysis, the scarcity has affected around 1 in 10 Americans using these drugs to manage ADHD. Pharmacists across the country are facing challenges in fulfilling Adderall prescriptions, which is attributed to the country's drug scarcity.



An exclusive data analysis from the health platform Truveta to CNN shows a decrease in the fill rate for amphetamine/dextroamphetamine medications from almost 49% in October 2022 to under 41% by February 2023, with no significant improvement through the end of the year. Unfortunately, the shortage of these medications persists in 2024, with some formulations showing increased availability only in March and May.



With over 40 million individuals receiving ADHD medication prescriptions in 2020, the prolonged Adderall shortage has become a significant issue nationwide. The shortage has been attributed to multiple factors, including increased demand and manufacturing delays, as highlighted in a joint letter from FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf and DEA leader Anne Milgram.



Truveta's database, which covers more than 100 million patients in all states, focused on over 336,000 individuals diagnosed with ADHD who filled amphetamine/dextroamphetamine prescriptions between January 2016 and December 2023. While the database represents a significant portion of the US population and clinical care, the findings may not capture all nationwide trends.



