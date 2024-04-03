

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Several users of Microsoft Outlook have recently reported facing issues with their legitimate emails being blocked after Google implemented new mandatory bulk sender authentication requirements for Gmail.



The issue has caused frustration among some Outlook users as their emails to Gmail recipients are being flagged as spam, and they are unable to reach their intended audience.



Microsoft has acknowledged the problem and confirmed that some users with Outlook.com country domains are having trouble sending emails to Gmail accounts. The company has posted a notification on the Outlook.com support page to inform its users about the situation.



According to the notification, affected Outlook users are receiving subsequent emails from Gmail's servers notifying them that their messages were deemed suspicious and prevented from reaching the recipient's inbox.



While Microsoft investigates the situation, they have suggested a temporary solution until a permanent fix is put in place. The solution is to add an Outlook.com alias to accounts and use that alias to send emails to Gmail users. Outlook aliases are additional email addresses connected to the Outlook.com account, sharing the same inbox, contact list, and account settings as the primary email address.



Microsoft has not provided any detailed information about the cause of the issue, but they have stated that affected users should utilize the proposed remedy until the Outlook team resolves the problem.



Google is now blocking emails from bulk senders who do not adhere to stricter spam thresholds and authentication requirements outlined in new guidelines aimed at enhancing defenses against spam, phishing attacks, and malware.



Starting in June, Google will enforce these new requirements to prevent spam, phishing, and malware from reaching users' inboxes. The new guidelines are part of Google's efforts to provide its users with a safe and secure email experience.



