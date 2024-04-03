Perk Labs Inc. Announces Agreement with Laugh Lounge Comedy Club for a Custom Payment Solution, Website, and Application

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2024 / Perk Labs Inc. (CSE:PERK)(OTC PINK:PKLBF)(FRA:PKLB) ("Perk" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that on March 20, 2024, Laugh Lounge comedy club selected Perk's subsidiary Getit Technologies Inc. ("Getit") as their ticketing, merchandise, and food and beverage payment processing provider.

Laugh Lounge is an Ottawa comedy club with a classy atmosphere, serving high-end cocktails and spirits. Laugh Lounge is the first and only comedy club in the ByWard market and is a fantastic use-case of a complex purchase environment that will benefit from Getit's custom payment solution and technology.

Getit will facilitate all of Laugh Lounge's ticket and merchandise sales through a custom-branded web app. Getit's interface will provide a more streamlined ordering process for customers, and a more flexible solution with lower fees for Laugh Lounge. Following the web app implementation for ticketing and events, Getit will roll out QR code in-seat ordering for food and beverages for the comedy club.

"Getit's solution will empower us to save big on ticketing fees versus other ticketing software providers. The in-seat ordering feature means customers can seamlessly order our delicious craft cocktails to their table while enjoying our comedy acts and events," said Nick Burden, Owner and Operator of Laugh Lounge. "We're also looking forward to increased operational efficiency, more volume, and a better understanding of our guests utilizing Getit's solution."

All ticketing, merchandise, food, and beverage purchasing will be available under one unified mobile interface that seamlessly offers omni-transaction purchasing for the club's guests. The custom-branded web app will utilize Laugh Lounge's imagery, logos, and colours to create an interface that matches Laugh Lounge's classy, speak-easy feel.

"Customers value the ease and convenience of a technology interface that's simple to use and improves service flow," said Ben Lacroix, Chief Development Officer. "The Getit team looks forward to creating a frictionless purchasing experience with a web app that matches Laugh Lounge's vibrant atmosphere and offering."

About Perk Labs Inc.

Perk Labs Inc., (CSE:PERK)(OTC PINK:PKLBF)(FKT:PKLB), the owner of Getit Technologies Inc. and Perk Hero Software Inc. ("Perk Labs"), provides innovative mobile ordering and payment systems, allowing customers the ability to scan a QR code or NFC sticker to order and pay for their purchases directly from their phone. Perk Labs specializes in providing a single unified payment interface for complex purchase environments - environments that have multiple retailers processing an array of different transactions, including food and beverage purchases, merchandise sales, ticketing, registrations, donations, parking fees, and service payments. Perk Labs provides a custom-branded solution that is ideal for multi-transaction brands such as stadiums and arenas, university and college campuses, conference centers, hotels and resorts, festivals and events, and professional service companies.

