

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - OpenAI is now allowing users to hop on ChatGPT without creating a free account, in an attempt to expand the availability of the tool so that people can experience the benefits of artificial intelligence.



'We're rolling this out gradually, with the aim to make AI accessible to anyone curious about its capabilities,' OpenAI announced in a blog post.



Also, to ensure security of conversation, OpenAI instructed its users to disable the toggle reading 'Improve the model for everyone', which when turned on utilizes the users' conversations to train AI models.



OpenAI said that it introduced 'additional content safeguards for this experience,' including blocking prompts in a wider range of categories.



However, it is to be noted that using ChatGPT without an account has certain limitations such as the user won't be able to save the conversation, review chat history, customize instructions, and share responses.



The AI startup maintained that its other products such as voice mimicking tool Voice Engine and video creation platform Sora will not be available for free and is only exclusive to a limited number of users.



