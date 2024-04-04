

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - JetBlue (JBLU) said it has expanded its Paris service with its inaugural flight from Boston, which departed Wednesday from Boston Logan International Airport (BOS).



JetBlue said its new flight between Boston and Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG) follows the successful launch of service from New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) last summer and further builds on its transatlantic offering from its Boston focus city. In addition to Paris, JetBlue offers daily service to London, Amsterdam, and most recently initiated seasonal service to Dublin from Boston.



In addition, JetBlue plans to add a second daily flight from New York's JFK to Paris starting on June 20th.



To celebrate the launch of new service to Paris, seats are on sale today with low fares for U.S.-originating travelers starting at $599 roundtrip for the airline's core experience and starting at $2,499 for JetBlue's premium Mint experience. France-originating travelers can enjoy special introductory roundtrip fares starting at 499 euros or $549 for core and 1,999 euros or $2,199 for Mint available on jetblue.com.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl Jetzt hier klicken