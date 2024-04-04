

DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (TV), a Mexican telecom company, said that it has reached a deal with AT&T Inc. (T), an American telecom holding company, to acquire its participation in Sky Mexico thus becoming 100 percent owner of Sky.



Under the terms, the transaction price would be paid by the company in 2027 and 2028. No other financial terms have been disclosed.



In addition, Luis Malvido will step down as Chief Executive Officer of Sky on April 15, 2024.



Subsequently, Francisco Valim will take over as CEO of Sky and will remain as CEO of Grupo Televisa's Cable segment.



