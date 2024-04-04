AlzeCure Pharma Publishes its Annual Report for 2023

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2024 / AlzeCure Pharma (STO:ALZCUR)(FRA:AC6) AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ) (FN STO:ALZCUR), a pharmaceutical company that develops a broad portfolio of small molecule candidate drugs for diseases affecting the central nervous system, with projects in both Alzheimer's disease and pain, today announced that its Annual Report for 2023 has been published.

"2023 continued to be positive and eventful for AlzeCure Pharma. During the year, we presented positive proof-ofmechanism (POM) results from our Phase II clinical study with ACD440 for the treatment of neuropathic pain. Further, we chose a new candidate drug for our Alzheimer's project, Alzstatin, and we also published new preclinical data for our clinical drug candidate NeuroRestore ACD856, which supports neuroprotective and disease-modifying effects. This advancement is highly relevant for treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases. We were also granted patents for ACD856 in additional territories, such as in Europe and Japan, further strengthening our business development opportunities. Furthermore, we have now also selected a drug candidate in our TrkA-NAM project, ACD137. It is both motivating and gratifying that we are keeping up the pace as we continue to deliver new data that strengthen our position," says Martin Jönsson, CEO of AlzeCure Pharma.

The Annual Report is attached as a PDF and is available on the company's website, https://www.alzecurepharma.se/en/section/investors/financial-reports/

About AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ)

AlzeCure® is a Swedish pharmaceutical company that develops new innovative drug therapies for the treatment of severe diseases and conditions that affect the central nervous system, such as Alzheimer's disease and pain - indications for which currently available treatment is very limited. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and is developing several parallel drug candidates based on three research platforms: NeuroRestore®, Alzstatin® and Painless.

NeuroRestore consists of two symptomatic drug candidates where the unique mechanism of action allows for multiple indications, including Alzheimer's disease, as well as cognitive disorders associated with traumatic brain injury, sleep apnea and Parkinson's disease, as well as for depression treatment. The Alzstatin platform focuses on developing disease-modifying and preventive drug candidates for early treatment of Alzheimer's disease and comprises two drug candidates. Painless is the company's research platform in the field of pain and contains two projects: ACD440, which is a drug candidate in the clinical development phase for the treatment of neuropathic pain, and TrkA-NAM, which targets severe pain in conditions such as osteoarthritis. AlzeCure aims to pursue its own projects through preclinical research and development through an early clinical phase, and is continually working on business development to find suitable outlicensing solutions, alternatively partnership, with other pharmaceutical companies.

FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.alzecurepharma.se.

