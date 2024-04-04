Vaisala Group: Vaisala's emission reduction targets approved by the Science Based Targets initiative

Vaisala

April 4, 2024

Vaisala's emission reduction targets approved by the Science Based Targets initiative

Vaisala's journey of increasing climate action and reducing emissions continues as the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) has approved Vaisala's near-term science-based emission reduction targets.

According to the targets, Vaisala commits to more than halve its direct greenhouse gas emissions (scope 1) and purchased-energy emissions (scope 2) from 2021 level by 2030. Moreover, Vaisala commits to more than halve its other indirect emissions (scope 3) in relation to gross profit within the same timeframe.

"Climate change calls for actions from all of us. At Vaisala, we provide instruments and intelligence for climate action, enabling our customers to improve their resource efficiency, drive renewable energy transition, and enhance health, safety, and well-being. At the same time, we are committed to consistently decrease the carbon footprint of our own business. With the science-based targets, we have a clear, concrete, and measurable path for this," says Anne Jalkala, Vaisala's Chief Sustainability and Strategy Officer.

Vaisala's approved near-term science-based targets are:

Vaisala commits to reduce absolute scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions 52% by 2030 from a 2021 base year*. Vaisala also commits to reduce scope 3 GHG emissions from purchased goods and services, upstream transportation, and distribution, business travel, employee commuting and use of sold products 52% per million EUR value added within the same timeframe.

*The target boundary includes land-related emissions and removals from bioenergy feedstocks.

"Scope 3 emissions make up over 99 % of Vaisala's total emissions. There, use of sold products, purchased goods and services, and logistics play the biggest roles. Therefore, we focus especially on these categories in our emission reduction actions," Jalkala continues.

Taking every measure for the planet

Climate action is also at the core of Vaisala's new company purpose, Taking every measure for the planet. With the new purpose, Vaisala aims to take an even more active role in fighting the climate change and enabling impactful climate action.

What is the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi)?

The SBTiis a partnership between CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute (WRI), and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF). It provides companies with a clearly-defined path to reduce emissions in line with the Paris Agreement goals - limiting global warming to well-below 2°C above pre-industrial levels and pursuing efforts to limit warming to 1.5°C.





