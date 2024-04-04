SIGA Technologies announced a strategic step in fortifying its distribution partner, Meridian, allowing greater control over planning and executing its international development efforts, a key growth pillar. The amended terms allow the company to actively manage future promotion activities outside the US (effective 1 June 2024). While Meridian will continue to administer existing international contracts, we expect the renegotiated terms to benefit the bottom line in the medium term as SIGA gains traction internationally. In a separate development, and one that could have a positive read-across for SIGA's TPOXX, Bavarian Nordic, a key vaccine peer, has commenced the commercial launch of its mpox vaccine Jynneos in the US, which has only been available through the strategic national stockpile to date. We view this as a positive milestone for this therapeutic group and SIGA as TPOXX is the only approved anti-viral treatment for a range of orthopox viruses (including mpox) in Europe and is currently undergoing clinical trials in the US for expansion into mpox (presently approved for smallpox).

