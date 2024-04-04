

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks rose on Thursday after a survey showed the contraction in France's services sector was not as bad as first estimated in March. The final services PMI came in at 48.3 versus 47.8 expected.



Eurozone producer price inflation data and minutes from the ECB's latest policy meeting minutes are awaited later in the day.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 30 points, or 0.4 percent, at 8,183 after edging up 0.3 percent on Wednesday.



Banks traded higher, with BNP Paribas and Credit Agricole rising over 1 percent.



Kering, a global Luxury group, rose about half a percent after announcing the acquisition of the company owning the Milanese building on via Monte Napoleone 8, for a consideration of approximately 1.3 billion euros, from a subsidiary of Blackstone Property Partners Europe.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl Jetzt hier klicken