Corero Network Security to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2024 on Wednesday, May 1, 2024 & 1x1 Meetings on Thursday, May 2, 2024

MARLBOROUGH, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2024 / Corero Network Security (LSE:CNS)(OTCQB:DDoSF), a leading provider of distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection solutions, today announced that it will be presenting at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2024 on Wednesday, May 1, 2024 at 3:30 PM PST. CEO Carl Herberger will be hosting the presentation and answering questions at the conclusion.

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2024

Date: Wednesday, May 1, 2024

Time: 6:30 PM Eastern Time (3:30 PM Pacific Time)

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50171

If you would like to book 1x1 investor meetings with Corero Network Security, and to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2024, please make sure you are registered here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

1x1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted in person at the conference venue: Paris Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, NV

The Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2024 website is available here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/

If you can't make the live presentation, all company presentations "webcasts" will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab "Agenda": https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/agenda

News Compliments of Accesswire

About Corero Network Security

Corero Network Security is a leading provider of DDoS protection solutions, specializing in automatic detection and protection solutions with network visibility, analytics, and reporting tools. Corero's technology protects against external and internal DDoS threats in complex edge and subscriber environments, ensuring internet service availability. With operational centers in Marlborough, Massachusetts, USA, and Edinburgh, UK, Corero is headquartered in London and listed on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market (ticker: CNS) and the US OTCQB market (OTCQB: DDoSF).

About Planet MicroCap

Planet MicroCap is a global multimedia financial news, publishing and events company focused on news dissemination, providing information, data and analytics for the MicroCap investing community. We have cultivated an active and engaged audience of folks that are interested in learning about and to stay ahead of the curve in the MicroCap space.

If you would like to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase, please register here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

Contact:

Phil Richards

Salisbury House, 29 Finsbury Circus, London, EC2M 5QQ United Kingdom

Phil.Richards@corero.com

Jonathan Paterson

+1 475 477 9401

107 Elm St 4th Fl Stamford, CT 06903 USA

Jonathan.Paterson@harbor-access.com

SOURCE: Corero Network Security via Planet MicroCap

View the original press release on accesswire.com