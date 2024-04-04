Checkit PLC to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2024 on Wednesday, May 1, 2024 & 1x1 Meetings on Thursday, May 2, 2024

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2024 / Checkit PLC (LSE:CKT), the intelligent operations platform for the deskless worker, today announced that it will be presenting at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2024 on Wednesday, May 1, 2024 at 8:30 AM (Local Time -PST). CEO Kit Kyte will be hosting the presentation and answering questions at the conclusion.

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2024

Date: Wednesday, May 1, 2024

Time: 11:30 AM Eastern Time (8:30 AM Pacific Time)

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50179

If you would like to book 1x1 investor meetings with Checkit PLC, and to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2024, please make sure you are registered here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

1x1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted in person at the conference venue: Paris Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, NV

The Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2024 website is available here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/

If you can't make the live presentation, all company presentations "webcasts" will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab "Agenda": https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/agenda

About Checkit PLC

Checkit PLC (LON:CKT) is a leading intelligent workflow software-as-a-service (SaaS) that creates smarter, more efficient people, fixed assets and buildings. Based in the UK with an operational center in the US, Checkit is transforming healthcare, hospitality, facilities management, life sciences and food retail with automated digital workflows, IoT sensors and advanced data analytics for critical business operations-boosting productivity, cutting costs, and ensuring compliance through real-time, data-driven insights.

About Planet MicroCap

Planet MicroCap is a global multimedia financial news, publishing and events company focused on news dissemination, providing information, data and analytics for the MicroCap investing community. We have cultivated an active and engaged audience of folks that are interested in learning about and to stay ahead of the curve in the MicroCap space.

