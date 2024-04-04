

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lindsay Corporation (LNN) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $18.12 million, or $1.64 per share. This compares with $18.05 million, or $1.63 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.55 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.9% to $151.52 million from $166.24 million last year.



Lindsay Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $18.12 Mln. vs. $18.05 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.64 vs. $1.63 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $151.52 Mln vs. $166.24 Mln last year.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl Jetzt hier klicken