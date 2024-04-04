

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Diverted containers and roll-on/roll-off cargo from Baltimore is being spread across East Coast ports to match existing capacity, and collaboration is continuing between ports, automobile manufacturers, railroad companies, and others to keep cargo flowing through the supply chain.



This was stated by officials representing East Coast ports at a meeting convened by the U.S. Department of Transportation and the National Economic Council to discuss capacity concerns and other issues caused by the suspension of vessel traffic into and out of the Port of Baltimore.



The traffic of ships has been blocked through Baltimore ship channel after a huge cargo ship hit the Francis Scott Key Bridge last month. Six people died as the landmark bridge collapsed.



The Port of Baltimore remains closed, raising concerns that it will affect the local economy, strain supply chains and delay deliveries along the US East Coast.



Port representatives did not express any concerns about absorbing containers that are being diverted from Baltimore. They said they are closely communicating about capacity to take on more roll-on/roll-off shipments. Roll-on/roll-off cargo remains an evolving logistics discussion, the meeting was told.



Tradepoint Atlantic shared an update on work being done to expand capacity at its terminal as part of the effort to ensure as much cargo continues to flow through Baltimore as possible.



The Department of Transportation said the Biden Administration continues to communicate with port, labor, and industry partners to advance collaboration at all levels, including monitoring container volume shifts and terminal utilization to better anticipate the movement of goods and capacity needs through DOT's innovative data-sharing partnership, titled, 'FLOW'.



DOT said, earlier this week its staff met with FLOW participants for an update on changes in East Coast inbound container traffic to the Port of Savannah and the Port of New York and New Jersey.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl Jetzt hier klicken