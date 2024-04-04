

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Thursday, Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J) announced that it was awarded a Public Assistance Technical Assistance Contract V also known as PA TAC V to support the Federal Emergency Management Agency or FEMA.



The contract, which is an indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity agreement, has an estimated ceiling value of $570.5 million. It consists of a one-year base period with the potential for up to four additional option years. The scope of work involves assisting with disaster operations in FEMA Regions 7, 9, and 10.



In collaboration with CDM Smith, Jacobs will continue to provide technical assistance under the PA TAC V. This assistance will primarily focus on disaster grant support for debris removal, emergency protective measures, and the repair, and restoration of disaster-damaged publicly owned facilities, and implementing sustainable and resilient practices to protect facilities from future disasters.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl Jetzt hier klicken