

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 08.35 A.M. ET).



In the Green



Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. (TVGN) is up over 85% at $4.74. HWH International Inc. (HWH) is up over 43% at $2.25. Zhongchao Inc. (ZCMD) is up over 40% at $2.14. a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (AKA) is up over 21% at $12.15. IM Cannabis Corp. (IMCC) is up over 19% at $1.16. Brooge Energy Limited (BROG) is up over 15% at $2.18. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (EIGR) is up over 15% at $1.90. Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) is up over 12% at $20.99. STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) is up over 11% at $43.50. Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (HCTI) is up over 10% at $2.09. MacroGenics, Inc. (MGNX) is up over 9% at $15.02. Addex Therapeutics Ltd (ADXN) is up over 8% at $16.80. Roma Green Finance Limited (ROMA) is up over 7% at $1.10. Intuitive Machines, Inc. (LUNR) is up over 6% at $6.39.



In the Red



Keyarch Acquisition Corporation (KYCH) is down over 26% at $6.71. LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (LGVC) is down over 19% at $8.99. Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC) is down over 19% at $2.15. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (REPX) is down over 17% at $27.75. Achilles Therapeutics plc (ACHL) is down over 14% at $1.03. GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc. (GCTS) is down over 8% at $6.30. DigiAsia Corp. (FAAS) is down over 7% at $6.20. XTI Aerospace, Inc. (XTIA) is down over 7% at $4.26. Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (JZXN) is down over 7% at $1.38. Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (CETY) is down over 6% at $1.55.



