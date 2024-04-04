Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 04.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Perfektes Setup: Aktueller Research sieht 563% Kurschance bei NurExone Biologic!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W5PE | ISIN: US74051N1028 | Ticker-Symbol: PM8
Berlin
04.04.24
08:04 Uhr
18,700 Euro
-0,500
-2,60 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
PREMIER INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PREMIER INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
04.04.2024 | 16:02
38 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Protenus, Inc.: Protenus Awarded Drug Diversion Software Solutions Agreement With Premier, Inc.

Offering Premier members access to the Protenus award-winning solution to support hospital diversion prevention and compliance programs

BALTIMORE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2024 / Protenus has been awarded a national group purchasing agreement for Drug Diversion Software Solutions with Premier, Inc. Effective March 1, 2024, the new agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for the Protenus Drug Diversion Software Surveillance solution.

Protenus

Protenus
Protenus logo



Nick Culbertson, CEO and Co-founder of Protenus, states, "Some of the largest health systems and academic medical centers across the U.S. depend on our solutions to preemptively detect inappropriate behavior linked to drug diversion. We're honored to be a Premier Contracted Supplier and are excited about collaborating with Premier members to support their objectives in the monitoring and eradicating risks of drug diversion within their organizations."

Protenus Drug Diversion Surveillance patented technology supports efficient workforce automation, and enables hospitals to do more than humanly possible using fewer resources to accurately, reliably, and quickly detect drug diversion. By auditing up to 100% of medical use transactions, healthcare organizations are able to surface inappropriate behavior that may otherwise go unnoticed, and identify the early warning signs of an incident, strengthening their policy adherence strategy.

Premier is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of approximately 4,350 U.S. hospitals and 300,000 other providers to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

Premier members may reference Protenus Supplier contract PPPH27PRO01 for more information.

Contact Information

Michelle Del Guercio
Chief Marketing Officer
michelle.delguercio@protenus.com
(410) 995-8850

SOURCE: Protenus

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl
Jetzt hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.