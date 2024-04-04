Protenus, Inc.: Protenus Awarded Drug Diversion Software Solutions Agreement With Premier, Inc.

Offering Premier members access to the Protenus award-winning solution to support hospital diversion prevention and compliance programs

BALTIMORE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2024 / Protenus has been awarded a national group purchasing agreement for Drug Diversion Software Solutions with Premier, Inc. Effective March 1, 2024, the new agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for the Protenus Drug Diversion Software Surveillance solution.





Nick Culbertson, CEO and Co-founder of Protenus, states, "Some of the largest health systems and academic medical centers across the U.S. depend on our solutions to preemptively detect inappropriate behavior linked to drug diversion. We're honored to be a Premier Contracted Supplier and are excited about collaborating with Premier members to support their objectives in the monitoring and eradicating risks of drug diversion within their organizations."

Protenus Drug Diversion Surveillance patented technology supports efficient workforce automation, and enables hospitals to do more than humanly possible using fewer resources to accurately, reliably, and quickly detect drug diversion. By auditing up to 100% of medical use transactions, healthcare organizations are able to surface inappropriate behavior that may otherwise go unnoticed, and identify the early warning signs of an incident, strengthening their policy adherence strategy.

Premier is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of approximately 4,350 U.S. hospitals and 300,000 other providers to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

Premier members may reference Protenus Supplier contract PPPH27PRO01 for more information.

