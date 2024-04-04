

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - On Thursday, Ford Motor Co. (F), announced its decision to push the launch of all new three-row electric vehicles to 2027 from 2025 to let the consumer market for EVs to further develop.



Despite the re-timing, Ford will continue the development of its Oakville, Ontario, assembly plant to produce next-generation EVs, along with greenfield construction and conversion of existing assembly plants.



Further, the Dearborn-based company shared its plan to launch hybrid powertrains across its Ford Blue lineup in North America.



Additionally, the automaker is also expanding its Ohio Assembly Plant in Avon Lake to produce an all-new electric commercial vehicle for Ford Pro customers.



The company also stated that equipment installation at its Tennessee Electric Vehicle Centre at BlueOval City is underway, and the plant will start delivering Ford's next-generation electric truck in 2026.



Currently, Ford is trading at $13.91, up 1.87 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.



