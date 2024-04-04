Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 4, 2024) - Endurance Gold Corporation (TSXV: EDG) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company will be attending the Kamloops Exploration Group Conference at the Coast Kamloops Hotel on April 9th and 10th. The Company will have a two-day booth where it will display drill core from its Reliance Gold Project.

Darren O'Brien, VP Exploration for the Company will also be presenting the Reliance Gold Project update and exploration plans for the 2024 season on April 9th at 2:30 pm PDT in the Conference Ball Room.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://keg.bc.ca/

The Reliance Gold Project is interpreted to host a shallow-level (Epizonal) Orogenic gold system. Since the 2020 discovery of the Eagle Zone, the Company has completed 84 RC drill holes and 82 diamond drill holes along a 1.5 km strike of the Royal Shear host. The gold system remains open to depth and along strike.

Endurance Gold Corporation is a company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of highly prospective North American mineral properties with the potential to develop world-class deposits.

