

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - On March 16th, a medical team at Massachusetts General Hospital achieved a groundbreaking milestone in the field of transplantation by performing the first-ever living recipient transplant of a genetically modified pig kidney.



The recipient, Richard Slayman, is a 62-year-old man who has been suffering from end-stage kidney disease. The successful surgery marks a significant advancement in medical science as it opens up a new avenue for organ transplantation that could help save countless lives in the future.



The transplant procedure involved using a pig kidney that had undergone 69 genetic modifications, removing harmful pig genes, and introducing specific human genes to enhance compatibility with humans. The kidney was donated by eGenesis in Cambridge and genetically modified using CRISPR-Cas9 technology. Additionally, the pig kidney was subjected to further modifications to eliminate the risk of infection in humans by deactivating porcine endogenous retroviruses.



The hospital attributed the triumph of the procedure to years of research, preclinical studies, and collaborative efforts by a team of medical professionals led by Dr. Leonardo V. Riella, Dr. Tatsuo Kawai, and Dr. Nahel Elias.



In his discharge statement, Mr. Slayman expressed his gratitude for the exceptional care he received and acknowledged the support from his medical team, well-wishers, and fellow kidney patients awaiting transplants, as this offers hope for others in similar circumstances.



The successful transplant is a significant achievement in the field of medical science, and it offers hope for patients suffering from chronic diseases that require organ transplantation. The procedure opens up a new avenue for organ transplantation, which could eventually help save countless lives in the future.



