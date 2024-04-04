

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple (AAPL) announced that it has successfully fixed an outage issue on its App Store on iOS and MacOS devices.



According to outage tracking website Downdetector, the issues were first reported shortly after 6 p.m. ET on Wednesday with many users getting error messages.



'Users are experiencing a problem with this service. We are investigating and will update the status as more information becomes available,' the tech giant stated on its system status page.



Similar technical issues were reported across Apple TV+, Apple Music, Apple Podcasts and the company's apps such as Arcade, Audiobooks, Books, Fitness Plus and the Apple Sports app.



'There's a problem loading this content. If this continues, check your internet connection,' said the error message on Apple TV.



However, most of the issues were resolved by 7:30 p.m. ET, according to Downdetector.



Apple's outage comes as many users faced issues while using Meta Platforms's (META) Whatsapp, Facebook and Instagram earlier on the same day.



