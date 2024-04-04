

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Chicago health officials have confirmed the presence of tuberculosis cases at various migrant shelters in the city. This latest development comes in addition to the ongoing measles outbreak among new arrivals.



The Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH) has revealed that the TB cases were found in multiple shelters within the city; however, the exact number of cases and specific shelter locations were not disclosed.



With more than 55 confirmed measles cases, mostly reported at the Pilsen migrant shelter on Halsted Street, the confirmed tuberculosis cases are a major concern.



It is worth noting that approximately 10-20% of residents from South and Central America carry latent TB infection. The CDPH is intensifying contact tracing efforts to address the situation.



Tuberculosis is an infectious bacterial disease that primarily affects the lungs and has been attributed to low vaccination rates in the immigrants' countries of origin. Although TB is treatable with antibiotics, it is not highly contagious and requires prolonged close contact for transmission.



However, open-air facilities like shelters can facilitate transmission, and it is essential to identify and treat active cases promptly. Dr. Gary Reschak, a pediatrician at Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital, has highlighted that TB spreads through active cases where infected individuals cough up droplets.



Health experts emphasize the need for completing the full course of antibiotic treatment, which may span several months, to eradicate latent infections and prevent future reactivation.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl Jetzt hier klicken