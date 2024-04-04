

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Dummy photos of Apple's (AAPL) iPhone 16 models were leaked on social media platforms, showing some additional features on the models such as a capture button, vertical rear camera and action button.



The images, posted by Sonny Dickson, on X/Twitter showed dummy models of the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Plus, and iPhone 16 Pro Max.



Dummy models, made from aluminum, are usually used by accessory makers to visualize about the final product.



The leaked images showed that the latest Capture button will feature on the right side of all the models, which can be used to quickly capture videos and photos.



It also showed a vertical rear camera array on iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus models, instead of the existing diagonal rear camera feature introduced with the iPhone 13 model.



Also, it indicated that all four models of iPhone 16 will be equipped with an Action button on the left side of the device. The button was initially introduced on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models to replace the mute switch and launch shortcuts.



Moreover, the display size of the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max was shown to have increased from 6.1- to 6.3 inches and 6.7- to 6.9 inches, respectively.



The tech giant's most-awaited iPhone 16 is expected to be launched in this fall. The company is expected to share more information about the models at WWDC 2024 to be held in June.



