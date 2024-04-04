

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple is reportedly exploring the realm of personal robotics to develop its next revolutionary product. This potential autonomous robot emphasizes Apple's renewed interest in AI-powered technology.



According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple's vision for the future could include an autonomous robot butler that would assist users at home. The company has redirected resources from its abandoned car project towards creating a mobile, in-home robot.



One of the projects being worked on is a mobile robot that would follow users around their homes. The other is an advanced tabletop device that uses robotics to move a display around.



Bloomberg's sources, who are employees familiar with the matter, have said that Apple's hardware engineering division and AI group are leading the robotics work. The project is overseen by AI head John Giannandrea and home product executives Matt Costello and Brian Lynch.



Apple's home robot could potentially compete with Amazon's Astro, which is a mobile virtual assistant that provides home security monitoring.



As for the table-top device, Gurman has said that one concept is for the device's display to mimic the head movements of a person on a FaceTime video call.



However, Apple has encountered technical challenges related to balancing the weight of a robotic motor on a small stand, and some Apple executives have debated whether to develop such a device.



These robotics projects are still in the initial stages of research, and it is unclear whether any of them will be released to the public.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl Jetzt hier klicken