Hecla Mining Company's (NYSE:HL) Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Russell D. Lawlar, will present at the Gold Forum Europe 2024 in Zurich, Switzerland on Tuesday, April 9 at 2:20 PM Central European Time (8:20 AM Eastern Time). The presentation will be live-streamed at https://www.dgg.gold/events/members/dashboard/session-preview.php?session_id=3165.

ABOUT HECLA

Founded in 1891, Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) is the largest silver producer in the United States. In addition to operating mines in Alaska, Idaho, and Quebec, the Company is developing a mine in the Yukon, Canada, and owns a number of exploration and pre-development projects in world-class silver and gold mining districts throughout North America.

