

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Empower Brands has recalled two million Black+Decker garment steamers due to the risk of potential burns.



According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, Black+Decker Model HGS011 Easy Garment Steamers were recalled.



Since the recall was announced in November 2022, Empower Brands has received 317 reports of hot water expelling from the recalled steamers, including 82 reports of burn injuries, seven of which were second-degree burns. 94 of these incident reports involved units that were repaired as part of the original recall or models featuring the updated design, including 19 burn injuries.



The company has asked its customers to immediately stop using the recalled steamers, and contact Empower Brands to receive a full refund.



The company said that in light of ongoing reports of burn injuries involving units previously repaired under the November 2022 recall, the remedy has been updated to offer a refund for all affected units.



Consumers, including those who received a replacement upper assembly during the November 2022 recall, are encouraged to reach out to Empower Brands to initiate the refund process.



The recall expansion involves all Black+Decker Model HGS011 Easy Garment Steamers, including those that were repaired as part of the previous recall in November 2022.



The recall steamers were sold at Walmart, Target, Amazon, Bed Bath & Beyond and other stores nationwide, including online from June 2021 through February 2024 for between $14 and $23.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl Jetzt hier klicken