Wevo Energy becomes a subsidiary of SolarEdge, and together the companies plan to integrate the Wevo's software solution into the SolarEdge ONE energy optimization system for the commercial and industrial (C&I) segment. In June SolarEdge Technologies announced it was implementing a new software platform for the management of solar-attached EV charging facilities, and now it has bought the company. The software was developed by Israel-based startup Wevo Energy. Its AI-based solution supports multiple chargers onto a single electric wire, the company reports, dynamically managing the available ...

