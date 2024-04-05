Anzeige
Nachzügler geht steil: Die Silber-Bullen sind los!
Photocure to Participate in the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

OSLO, Norway, April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Photocure ASA (OSE: PHO), The Bladder Cancer Company, announces that President and Chief Executive Officer, Dan Schneider will present a corporate overview and host 1-on-1 meetings with investors at the 23rd Annual Needham Healthcare Conference being held virtually April 8-11, 2024.

Presentation Details:

Date: April 11, 2024

Time: 10:15am ET (4:15pm CET)

Webcast Link: https://wsw.com/webcast/needham117/pho.ol/2531984

About the Needham Healthcare Conference

The 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference will feature leading public and private companies in the Biotechnology, Specialty Pharmaceuticals, Medical Technology, and Diagnostics sectors.

About Photocure ASA

Photocure: The Bladder Cancer Company delivers transformative solutions to improve the lives of bladder cancer patients. Our unique technology, making cancer cells glow bright pink, has led to better health outcomes for patients worldwide. Photocure is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (OSE: PHO). For more information, please visit us at www.photocure.com, www.hexvix.com, www.cysview.com

For further information, please contact:

Dan Schneider
President and CEO
Photocure ASA
Email: ds@photocure.com

Erik Dahl
CFO
Photocure ASA
Tel: +4745055000
Email: ed@photocure.com

David Moskowitz
Vice President, Investor Relations
Photocure ASA
Tel: +1 202 280 0888
Email: david.moskowitz@photocure.com

Media and IR enquiries:

Geir Bjørlo
Corporate Communications (Norway)
Tel: +47 91540000
Email: geir.bjorlo@corpcom.no

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/photocure/r/photocure-to-participate-in-the-23-rd--annual-needham-virtual-healthcare-conference,c3956899

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/17498/3956899/2713023.pdf

Release

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/photocure-to-participate-in-the-23rd-annual-needham-virtual-healthcare-conference-302109151.html

