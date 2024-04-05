

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The monthly jobs report might be the highlight on Friday. A couple of Fed speeches also might get the attention of investors.



Early cues from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open positive.



Asian shares finished mostly down, while European shares are also following that trend.



As of 7.55 am ET, the Dow futures were up 84.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 17.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 68.50 points.



The U.S. major averages finished Thursday's session nearly their worst levels of the day. The Nasdaq tumbled 228.38 points or 1.4 percent to 16,049.08, while the S&P 500 slumped 64.28 points or 1.2 percent to 5,147.21.



On the economic front, the Employment Situation for March will be published at 8.30 am ET. The private payrolls consensus is 170,000, while it was 223,000 in February.



The nonfarm payrolls consensus is 200,000, while it was up 275,000 in February. The consensus for unemployment rate 3.9 percent.



the Baker Hughes Rig Count for the week will be released at 1.00 pm ET. In the prior week, the North America rig count was 772 and the U.S. rig count was 621.



The Consumer Credit for February is expected at 3.00 pm ET. The consensus is $17.3 billion, while it was $19.5 billion in the prior month.



Boston Fed President Susan Collins will give welcome remarks before virtual Conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston at 8.30 am ET.



Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin will speak before the Greater Baltimore Committee at 9.15 am ET.



Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan will speak before an event hosted by the Duke University Department of Economics at 11.00 am ET.



Asian stocks ended lower on Friday. Markets in mainland China were closed for a public holiday.



Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended little changed at 16,723.92.



Japanese stocks slumped. The Nikkei average plunged 1.96 percent to 38,992.08. The broader Topix index settled 1.08 percent lower at 2,702.62.



Australian markets ended lower. The benchmark S&P ASX 200 dropped 0.56 percent to 7,773.30. The broader All Ordinaries index slipped 0.58 percent to 8,026.



European shares are trading lower. CAC 40 of France is down 127.01 points or 1.56 percent. DAX of Germany is declining 252.72 points or 1.37 percent. FTSE 100 of England is sliding 85.27 points or 1.07 percent. The Swiss Market Index is falling 170.34 points or 1.46 percent.



Euro Stoxx 50 that provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is down 1.46 percent.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl Jetzt hier klicken