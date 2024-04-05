Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of Rizzo Group AB from Nasdaq Stockholm

On April 3, 2024, Stockholm District Court declared Rizzo Group AB bankrupt, based on an application from Rizzo Group AB the same day. According to item 29 in Supplement D of Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares, the exchange may decide to delist the financial instruments of an issuer if the issuer applies for bankruptcy. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided to delist the shares of Rizzo Group AB from Nasdaq Stockholm with immediate effect. The trading in the shares is halted and will not be resumed. Short name: RIZZO B ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0016276109 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 000946 ---------------------------- For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.