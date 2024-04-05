Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 05.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Nachzügler geht steil: Die Silber-Bullen sind los!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CTLP | ISIN: SE0016276109 | Ticker-Symbol: 8Q2
Frankfurt
03.04.24
09:59 Uhr
0,002 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RIZZO GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIZZO GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
05.04.2024 | 15:10
113 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of Rizzo Group AB from Nasdaq Stockholm

On April 3, 2024, Stockholm District Court declared Rizzo Group AB bankrupt,
based on an application from Rizzo Group AB the same day. 

According to item 29 in Supplement D of Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers
of Shares, the exchange may decide to delist the financial instruments of an
issuer if the issuer applies for bankruptcy. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided to delist the
shares of Rizzo Group AB from Nasdaq Stockholm with immediate effect. 

The trading in the shares is halted and will not be resumed.



Short name:   RIZZO B   
----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0016276109
----------------------------
Order book ID: 000946   
----------------------------



For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.
Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl
Jetzt hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.