

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Viking Holdings Ltd. announced Friday that it has publicly filed a registration statement on Form F-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission relating to a proposed initial public offering of its ordinary shares.



The company has not determined the number of ordinary shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering.



The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.



Viking intends to list its ordinary shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol 'VIK.'



