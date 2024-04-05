GoDaddy: Diving Into Analytics: Meet Hema Ramaswamy

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2024 / GoDaddy

Tell us a little bit about yourself and what you do at GoDaddy.

I am a part of the Growth Pricing Analytics Team, here at GoDaddy. For six years now, I've been diving into the world of analytics. I love the challenge of solving puzzles and devising strategies to enhance businesses.

Why is GoDaddy Women in Tech (GDWIT) important to you as a woman in this industry?

As a woman in the tech world, it's important to have the support and a place where we can all help each other out. Programs such as GoDaddy Women in Tech give us a chance to share stories, learn from each other, and show that tech can be for anyone!

What advice would you give to women entering the tech industry?

Believe in yourself. While it may seem daunting to fit in, remember that you have a place. Embrace curiosity, inquire boldly, and seek out mentors who can guide your learning journey. Your unique viewpoint holds significance, and the tech community thrives on diverse voices such as yours.

What motivates you at work?

What gets me out of bed in the morning? Seeing how the work I do makes a difference. I cherish those instances when data paints a narrative, enabling us to effect positive change. Plus, I'm surrounded by awesome people at GoDaddy who are always ready to help and teach me new things.

Tell us about your biggest role model or mentor.

The women in my family are my biggest inspirations. They were the first ones to go out and work - breaking barriers and showing me that anything is possible. Their strength and support have always pushed me to do my very best.

What does International Women's Day mean to you?

International Women's Day is a chance to celebrate how far we as women have come and to keep pushing for equality. It's about lifting each other up and showing the world what women can do. Let's keep fighting for a future where everyone has the same opportunities, no matter who they are.

