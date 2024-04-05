

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - The flags of Finland and Sweden, NATO's two newest members, were unveiled alongside those of 30 other member states at the Pentagon.



The flag unfurling ceremony was held on Thursday, as the alliance marked its 75th anniversary.



Sweden and Finland both applied to join the alliance in May 2022 after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February of that year.



Finland officially joined the alliance exactly one year ago today after receiving unanimous approval from the member states, as is required to join the alliance. Sweden became NATO's newest member in March.



Their accession brought an end to longstanding military nonalignment by the two Nordic countries, as Russia's aggression once again threatened peace and stability on Europe's eastern flank.



'Putin's reckless and lawless invasion of Ukraine has brought war back to Europe on a scale that NATO's founders had hoped to consign to history,' Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III said in a statement. 'Today, the world needs NATO as much as ever.'



Officials from Sweden and Finland underscored their commitment to the alliance as their flags were unfurled at the Pentagon.



'For us, strong defense, being a strong member of NATO, contributing to the 360 degrees of NATO security is something that we have internalized, and we take it seriously,' said Mikko Hautala, Finland's ambassador to the U.S. 'I think you will see it in all of our actions now and in the future.'



Jonas Wendel, Sweden's deputy chief of mission to the U.S., said his country's membership, along with Finland's, will create a more predictable geopolitical outlook and add to peace and stability throughout Europe.



