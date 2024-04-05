

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Macquarie Capital, abrdn (MQG.AX, MQBKY.PK) and Arjun Infrastructure Partners, on Friday announced that their consortium, Sota Investments Spain OpCo, S.L.U., has acquired a Fibre to the Home or FTTH network from DIGI Spain Telecom S.L.U., a subsidiary of Digi Communications N.V., for up to 750 million euros.



The transaction also provides the consortium with the option to acquire any future fibre rollouts from DIGI in those provinces.



The network will be operated by Onivia, an independent wholesale fibre platform, which will increase its coverage to around 10 million Spanish homes, over a third of homes in the country.



The network acquired currently comprises around 4,250,000 homes passed with the rest of the network, covering up to 1,750,000 homes passed, to be deployed over an estimated period of three years.



This would see the network reach a total of 6 million homes passed, covering 12 provinces across the regions of Madrid, Segovia, Avila, Castilla-La Mancha, Comunidad Valenciana and Murcia.



DIGI, Spain's internet service provider, will continue to use the FTTH network to serve its customers and remain as anchor client, with the network made available to all other Onivia customers.



