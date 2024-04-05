

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission or CPSC has announced recalls including Walmart's electric mini choppers, children's pajamas, child bike seats, bed rails, as well as baby nests and crib bumpers citing various reasons.



Walmart's Mainstays electric mini choppers were called back due to laceration hazard, and Thule's RideAlong rear-mounted child bike seats were recalled due to chemical ingestion hazard.



Further, Essential Medical Supply reannounced its recall of adult portable bed rails due to entrapment and asphyxia hazards after two additional deaths were reported after 2021 recall.



The recall also includes Lovey & Grink's children's pajamas due to burn hazard, and C2 Crank Cocking Aids for Excalibur Crossbows for injury and laceration hazards.



In addition, Zazaba International called back Grao de Gente baby nests and crib bumpers due to suffocation risk.



In most of the recalls, consumers are urged to immediately stop using the recalled product, and contact the respective firm for either a free repair, replacement or refund, depending on each product.



Walmart Electric Mini Choppers



Walmart's recall includes about 51,750 units of Mainstays Electric Mini Choppers with model number MS14100094536S1 sold exclusively at Walmart. The choppers are rechargeable and cordless, and have a green lid, white body, and clear plastic bowl.



The product, manufactured in China, were sold exclusively at Walmart stores nationwide and online at Walmart.com from August 2022 through October 2023 for between $10 and $15.



According to the agency, the chopper's blade can operate unexpectedly during assembly or when not enclosed in the container, posing a laceration hazard to consumers.



The recall was initiated after the company received five reports of lacerations, two of which required medical attention, including stitches. Injuries occurred during assembly of the product or during cleaning/handling of the product.



Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled choppers, and contact Walmart to receive a full refund.



Thule Child Bike Seats



Seymour, Connecticut-based Thule called back RideAlong rear-mounted Child Bike Seat that fits most bicycle frames. About 8,640 units of RideAlong rear-mounted Child Bike Seats were sold in the United States and about 3,880 units in Canada.



It was sold in gray with a black 3-point harness padding. Only model number 100107 and date codes 21/3-23/10 (March 2021 to October 2023) are included in the recall.



They were manufactured in Poland and sold at REI and baby stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com and Thule.com from May 2017 through October 2023 for about $300.



The harness padding of Thule RideAlong bike seats can contain flame-retardant DecaBDE in excess of regulatory limits, posing a chemical hazard. DecaBDE can be toxic if it is ingested or comes into contact with skin or eyes.



However, there were no reports of incidents or injuries related to the recalled product to date.



Consumers can contact Thule Group to register for free replacement harness padding.



Endurance Hand Bed Rails



Orlando, Florida -based Essential Medical Supply Inc. has reannounced the recall of four models of Endurance Hand Bed Rails.



The recall involves the Hand Bed Rail (model P1410), Hand Bed Rail with Pouch (model P1410-P), Hand Bed Rail with Floor Support (model P1411), and Hand Bed Rail with Floor Support with Pouch (model P1411-P).



Essential Medical Supply sold about 272,000 units of the bed rails at medical supply stores nationwide and online at www.amazon.com and www.walmart.com. The bed rails were sold from October 2006 through December 2021 for between $36 and $98.



When attached to an adult's bed, users can become entrapped within the bed rail or between the rail and the side of the mattress. This could result in a serious entrapment hazard and risk of death by asphyxiation.



The products were originally recalled in December 2021 following the entrapment death of an 86-year-old man in California. Since that recall was announced, two additional entrapment deaths have been reported in Connecticut, and in California.



Consumers are asked to stop using the recalled bed rails immediately and to check their homes and the homes and assisted living facilities for the recalled bed rails.



Lovey & Grink Children's Pajamas



Lovey & Grink called back about 23,720 units of Children's Two-Piece Pajamas and Lounge Dresses. The recall involves four types of children's sleepwear garments. They were manufactured in Indonesia and sold from September 2022 through January 2024 for between $38 and $44.



The recalled children's pajamas violate the flammability regulations for children's sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children. However, the company has not received any reports of incidents or injuries so far.



Consumers sare urged to contact Lovey & Grink for a full refund.



C2 Crank Cocking Aids



Excalibur Crossbow US LLC has recalled C2 Crank sold as a cocking aid for crossbows. About 15,000 units were sold in the U.S. and about 3,920 units in Canada.



The C2 Crank in black has two plastic cocking hooks attached to the string of the C2 Crank. The part number 2199 and the UPC number 626192021991 are located on the packaging.



They were manufactured in Canada and sold at Bass Pro Shops, Cabela's, and other stores nationwide and online at excaliburcrossbow.com, ebay.com and amazon.com from January 2008 through December 2021 for about $190.



According to the agency, the C2 Crank's cocking hooks can break during use, causing flying plastic hook projectiles, posing impact injury and laceration hazards to the user and bystanders.



The recall was initiated after Excalibur received 538 reports of the C2 Crank cocking aid hooks breaking during use, resulting in plastic projectiles flying and hitting consumers. This included one injury where a consumer reportedly suffered a permanent eye injury.



Consumers are asked to contact Excalibur Crossbow to receive instructions on receiving free replacement rope and hooks.



Zazaba's Baby Nests, Crib Bumpers



Dania Beach, Florida -based Zazaba International Inc. called back about 430 units of Grao de Gente Baby Nests and about 795 units of Grao de Gente Crib Bumper Bedding Sets.



The recalled baby nests violate the safety requirements of CPSC's Safety Standard for Infant Sleep Products, posing a suffocation risk and fall and entrapment hazards to infants.



With Crib Bumper Bedding Sets, infants can suffocate if they roll or move on the crib bumper in a position that obstructs breathing. Padded crib bumpers are banned under the Safe Sleep for Babies Act of 2021.



So far, no reports of incidents or injuries were received by the company.



All the products were manufactured in Brazil and sold online at Zazaba.com from March 2023 through August 2023. Baby Nests were sold for between $9 and $110, and Crib Bumper Bedding Sets were sold for between $24 and $220.



Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled the products and contact Zazaba for a full refund.



