

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - An earthquake of 4.8 magnitude has hit New Jersey, rattling buildings across parts of the Northeast Friday morning.



Areas in Philadelphia, New Jersey and New York were shaken by the quake, which is rare on the U.S. East Coast, reports said.



The quake's epicentre was 7 kilometers north-east of Whitehouse Station, New Jersey, according to United States Geological Survey.



The New York City Fire Department was quoted as saying that the quake was first felt at about 10:30 a.m. local time.



No casualties or major damage have been reported initially, the New York Police Department said.



The UN Security Council's New York headquarters also reportedly felt the tremor, where a meeting on Gaza was being held at the time.



