

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Federation University Australia has made a concerning announcement regarding a recent scientific expedition to Antarctica. During the expedition, the team discovered the frozen bodies of over 532 Adelie penguins that had perished, with the potential for thousands more casualties.



This discovery has alarmed experts, who believe that the deaths could have a massive impact on wildlife that is already being impacted by factors such as climate change and environmental stresses.



The Adelie penguin carcasses were found on Heroina Island, covered in snow amid sub-zero temperatures. Although the exact number of penguin carcasses could not be determined, the team estimated that several thousand had perished in the weeks or months prior.



While researchers suspect that H5N1 bird flu may be responsible for the penguin deaths, field tests were inconclusive, prompting the shipment of samples to laboratories for further analysis.



Despite the lack of concrete evidence, the team did identify the deadly strain in Antarctica and adjacent islands among skua seabirds that prey on penguins. The presence of H5N1 influenza in the region has raised concerns about the virus's potential to have devastating effects on endangered penguin species and other animals.



Dr. Suresh Kuchipudi, a bird flu expert in Pittsburgh, has highlighted the global threat posed by the virus and its potential for a severe pandemic.



Reports from the Daily Mail indicate that specialists have cautioned about the bird flu's pandemic potential, which could surpass the impact of COVID-19 and result in significant fatalities. The rapid spread of the bird flu strain among animal populations, including its recent appearance in Antarctica following its arrival in South America two years ago, raises concerns about the virus's escalating threat.



