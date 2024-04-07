Beko Addendum launch event

CAIRO, April 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beko Egypt hosted an exclusive launch event on April 6th, 2024, in Maadi, Cairo, to unveil its innovative marketing campaign centered around an inheritance addendum piece. This piece, a certificate provided to Beko customers, serves as a valuable tool for passing on Beko appliances to loved ones.

The event, attended by esteemed guests and prominent media figures, marked a significant milestone for Beko Egypt as it introduced a unique solution for ensuring the continuity and longevity of ownership for its appliances. During the event, Beko's Marketing Director, Omar Badrawi, delivered a compelling speech highlighting the significance of the campaign and reaffirming Beko's commitment to ensuring the longevity and quality of its products.

Joined by industry leaders and influencers, Beko celebrated the launch of its campaign with entertainment and a traditional Ramadan Suhour, showcasing its commitment to customer satisfaction and sustainability. The introduction of the Inheritance Addendum piece reflects Beko's dedication to providing innovative solutions that enhance the overall experience for its customers, while also emphasizing its values of quality, durability, and family heritage.

