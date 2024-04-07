Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Sonntag, 07.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Schon jetzt außerbörslich starkes Signal! - Nach dieser Ad-hoc-Nachricht scheint ab Montag wieder alles drin!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
07.04.2024 | 10:54
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Beko Addendum launch event

CAIRO, April 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beko Egypt hosted an exclusive launch event on April 6th, 2024, in Maadi, Cairo, to unveil its innovative marketing campaign centered around an inheritance addendum piece. This piece, a certificate provided to Beko customers, serves as a valuable tool for passing on Beko appliances to loved ones.

-Egyptian

The event, attended by esteemed guests and prominent media figures, marked a significant milestone for Beko Egypt as it introduced a unique solution for ensuring the continuity and longevity of ownership for its appliances. During the event, Beko's Marketing Director, Omar Badrawi, delivered a compelling speech highlighting the significance of the campaign and reaffirming Beko's commitment to ensuring the longevity and quality of its products.

Joined by industry leaders and influencers, Beko celebrated the launch of its campaign with entertainment and a traditional Ramadan Suhour, showcasing its commitment to customer satisfaction and sustainability. The introduction of the Inheritance Addendum piece reflects Beko's dedication to providing innovative solutions that enhance the overall experience for its customers, while also emphasizing its values of quality, durability, and family heritage.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2380872/Beko_1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2380873/Beko_2.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2380874/Beko_3.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2380875/Beko_4.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2380792/Beko_Logo.jpg

-Mayan

-Saba

-Gihan

Beko Logo

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/beko-addendum-launch-event-302109853.html

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl
Jetzt hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.