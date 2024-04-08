

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rio Tinto (RTPPF.PK, RIO.L, RIO, RTNTF.PK) said it has appointed Bold Baatar to the role of Chief Commercial Officer, to lead the Group's commercial and business development activities globally. Bold will succeed Alf Barrios as Chief Commercial Officer, following his decision to retire from Rio Tinto.



Bold, who is currently Chief Executive Copper, will take on accountability for business development immediately, and will relocate to Singapore to take up the role of Chief Commercial Officer on 1 September 2024. His successor as Chief Executive Copper will be announced in due course.



In order to ensure a smooth transition, Alf will continue in his role as Chief Commercial Officer until the end of August, and thereafter as Chair for China, Japan and Korea, and Executive Committee member, until his retirement at the end of 2024.



