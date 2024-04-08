

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ansell said that it has reached a binding agreement to acquire Kimberly-Clark's Personal Protective Equipment business or KCPPE for US$640 million.



The Acquisition is expected to complete by September 2024.



KCPPE is a global personal protective equipment business, designing, marketing and selling innovative and differentiated safety products including gloves, protective apparel and safety eyewear.



In addition, Ansell said that it will enter a transitional services agreement with Kimberly-Clark, which includes support in transitioning customers, suppliers and employees to Ansell as well as providing various business support services for a period of up to 12 months.



