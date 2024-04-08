Anzeige
Montag, 08.04.2024
Heute im Fokus: Ad-hoc! Wo die Börsencommunity jetzt rein will? - Die nächste 300%-Rallye ante portas?
PR Newswire
08.04.2024 | 08:06
Pensana Plc - Issue of Equity

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 08

PensanaPlc

("Pensana" or the "Company") Issue of Equity

Pensana Plc (LSE: PRE) (the "Company") announces that the Board has today agreed to issue, subject to admission of the shares to the Official List and trading on the London Stock Exchange ("LSE"), a total of 3,592,000 new ordinary shares of £0.001 each ("New Ordinary Shares"). The issue relates to the vesting of legacy executive share awards totaling 2,250,000 granted in 2019/2020 and the short term incentivization of executive/ management totaling 1,342,000 shares.

Accordingly, application has been made for the 3,592,000 New Ordinary Shares to be admitted to the Official List and to trading on the Main Market of the LSE and Admission is expected to occur on the LSE on or about 08:00 on 11 April 2024. These shares rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary Shares in issue.

Following this issue, the Company's issued share capital consists of 288,772,873 Ordinary Shares. No shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights of the Company is 288,772,873.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

~Ends~

For further information:

Pensana Plc

Website:www.pensana.co.uk

Paul Atherley, Chairman / Tim George, CEO contact@pensana.co.uk

Notification of transaction by Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMR")

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Tim George

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

CEO

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Pensana Plc

b)

LEI

213800H4QP6T9499RU64

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary Shares of £0.001 each

Identification code

GB00BKM0ZJ18

b)

Nature of the transaction

Share awards

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price: £0.001

Volume: 1,575,000

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 1,575,000

Price: £1,575.00

e)

Date of the transaction

11 April 2024

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

Notification of transaction by Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMR")

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Robert Kaplan

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

CFO

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Pensana Plc

b)

LEI

213800H4QP6T9499RU64

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary Shares of £0.001 each

Identification code

GB00BKM0ZJ18

b)

Nature of the transaction

Share awards

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price: £0.001

Volume: 1,205,000

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 1,205,000

Price: £1,205.00

e)

Date of the transaction

11 April 2024

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

Notification of transaction by Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMR")

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Rocky Smith

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

COO

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Pensana Plc

b)

LEI

213800H4QP6T9499RU64

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary Shares of £0.001 each

Identification code

GB00BKM0ZJ18

b)

Nature of the transaction

Share awards

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price: £0.001

Volume: 205,000

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 205,000

Price: £205.00

e)

Date of the transaction

11 April 2024

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue


