Pensana Plc - Grant of Share Awards
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 08
8 April 2024
Pensana Plc
("Pensana" or the "Company")
Grant of Share Awards
Pensana Plc, announces that, on 5 April 2024, it granted share awards over an aggregate, 3,050,000 ordinary shares of 1p each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") to directors, senior management and employees. For the purposes of the allocation, a share price of 60p per Ordinary Share was used.
Following these grants, a total of 3,847,916 share awards are outstanding, which represents approximately 1.33 per cent of the Company's existing issued share capital of 288,772,873Ordinary Shares.
Executive Directors
The following new Share Awards have been granted to Executive Directors and/or Officers of the Company:
Name
Position
Number of New Share Awards Granted
Vesting Period
Total Share Awards Held Following This Grant
Tim George
CEO
750,000
3 years
1,104,167
Robert Kaplan
CFO
475,000
3 years
718,750
Rocky Smith
COO
700,000
3 years
900,000
The new Share Awards set out in the table above for Executive Directors and/or Officers are subject to the satisfaction of certain performance conditions to be interpreted at the discretion of the Remuneration Committee over the three-year review period. Upon vesting, no consideration is payable. Subject to vesting and such performance conditions being met, the new Share Awards will be allocated to the participant as fully paid ordinary shares
Senior Management and Employees
A further 1,125,000 Share Awards, in aggregate, have been granted to certain other members of senior management and employees. For the purposes of the allocation, a share price of 60p per Ordinary Share was used.
The notifications below are made in accordance with the requirements of MAR.
PDMR Notification Forms
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Tim George
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
CEO
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Pensana Plc
b)
LEI
213800H4QP6T9499RU64
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary shares of 1p each
Identification code
GB00BKM0ZJ18
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of Share Awards
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price: N/A
Volume: 750,000
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume: 750,000
Price: N/A
e)
Date of the transaction
5 April 2024
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Robert Kaplan
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
CFO
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Pensana Plc
b)
LEI
213800H4QP6T9499RU64
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary shares of 1p each
Identification code
GB00BKM0ZJ18
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of Share Awards
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price: N/A
Volume: 475,000
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume: 475,000
Price: N/A
e)
Date of the transaction
5 April 2024
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Rocky Smith
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
COO
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Pensana Plc
b)
LEI
213800H4QP6T9499RU64
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary shares of 1p each
Identification code
GB00BKM0ZJ18
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of Share Awards
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price: N/A
Volume: 700,000
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume: 700,000
Price: N/A
e)
Date of the transaction
5 April 2024
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
