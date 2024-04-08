Anzeige
Montag, 08.04.2024
Pensana Plc - Grant of Share Awards
PR Newswire
08.04.2024 | 08:06
Pensana Plc - Grant of Share Awards

Pensana Plc - Grant of Share Awards

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 08

8 April 2024

Pensana Plc

("Pensana" or the "Company")

Grant of Share Awards

Pensana Plc, announces that, on 5 April 2024, it granted share awards over an aggregate, 3,050,000 ordinary shares of 1p each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") to directors, senior management and employees. For the purposes of the allocation, a share price of 60p per Ordinary Share was used.

Following these grants, a total of 3,847,916 share awards are outstanding, which represents approximately 1.33 per cent of the Company's existing issued share capital of 288,772,873Ordinary Shares.

Executive Directors

The following new Share Awards have been granted to Executive Directors and/or Officers of the Company:

Name

Position

Number of New Share Awards Granted

Vesting Period

Total Share Awards Held Following This Grant

Tim George

CEO

750,000

3 years

1,104,167

Robert Kaplan

CFO

475,000

3 years

718,750

Rocky Smith

COO

700,000

3 years

900,000

The new Share Awards set out in the table above for Executive Directors and/or Officers are subject to the satisfaction of certain performance conditions to be interpreted at the discretion of the Remuneration Committee over the three-year review period. Upon vesting, no consideration is payable. Subject to vesting and such performance conditions being met, the new Share Awards will be allocated to the participant as fully paid ordinary shares

Senior Management and Employees

A further 1,125,000 Share Awards, in aggregate, have been granted to certain other members of senior management and employees. For the purposes of the allocation, a share price of 60p per Ordinary Share was used.

The notifications below are made in accordance with the requirements of MAR.

PDMR Notification Forms

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Tim George

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

CEO

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Pensana Plc

b)

LEI

213800H4QP6T9499RU64

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of 1p each

Identification code

GB00BKM0ZJ18

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of Share Awards

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price: N/A

Volume: 750,000

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 750,000

Price: N/A

e)

Date of the transaction

5 April 2024

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Robert Kaplan

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

CFO

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Pensana Plc

b)

LEI

213800H4QP6T9499RU64

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of 1p each

Identification code

GB00BKM0ZJ18

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of Share Awards

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price: N/A

Volume: 475,000

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 475,000

Price: N/A

e)

Date of the transaction

5 April 2024

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Rocky Smith

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

COO

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Pensana Plc

b)

LEI

213800H4QP6T9499RU64

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of 1p each

Identification code

GB00BKM0ZJ18

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of Share Awards

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price: N/A

Volume: 700,000

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 700,000

Price: N/A

e)

Date of the transaction

5 April 2024

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

ENDS

For further information, please contact:

Shareholder/analyst enquiries:

Pensana Plc

Paul Atherley, ChairmanIR@pensana.co.uk

Tim George, Chief Executive Officer


© 2024 PR Newswire
