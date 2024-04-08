KBC Groep: Notification for bondholders of KBC IFIMA

Regulated information - 8 April 2024, 8u00 CEST
Following document is available on www.kbc.com:
- 2023 financial report of KBC IFIMA
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|69,74
|69,78
|09:25
|69,74
|69,80
|09:25
|Zeit
