

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's industrial production growth accelerated more than expected in February, data from Destatis showed on Monday.



Industrial output posted a monthly growth of 2.1 percent, following a revised 1.3 percent rise in January.



On a yearly basis industrial production plunged 4.9 percent after easing 5.3 percent a month ago.



The monthly growth was driven by the 7.9 percent expansion in construction output. Meanwhile, energy output fell 6.5 percent.



Excluding energy and construction, industrial production gained 1.9 percent. The improvement was attributable to the increase in the automobile industry and chemical industry.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl Jetzt hier klicken