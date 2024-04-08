Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 08.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Heute im Fokus: Ad-hoc! Wo die Börsencommunity jetzt rein will? - Die nächste 300%-Rallye ante portas?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W0D0 | ISIN: FI4000062781 | Ticker-Symbol: C7O
Frankfurt
08.04.24
08:13 Uhr
8,700 Euro
+0,110
+1,28 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CAVERION OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAVERION OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,7208,80010:54
PR Newswire
08.04.2024 | 10:06
116 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Caverion to deliver building solutions for new chalets in Himos, ski destination in Central Finland

Caverion Corporation Investor News 8 April 2024 at 10:00 EET

HELSINKI, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Finnish retail chain Osuuskauppa Keskimaa has selected Caverion to implement the building solutions for the holiday apartments and restaurant to be built in Himos, Central Finland.

"Our services being built at Himos will definitely attract more people to visit Himos and increase tourism in Central Finland. The project will also have a very significant impact on employment in the current downturn in the construction sector. The total employment impact of the project is estimated to be up to 200 man-years," says Niko Toivanen, CFO at Osuuskauppa Keskimaa.

Osuuskauppa Keskimaa's project consists of a total of 121 holiday homes in three properties at the foot of the west slopes in Himos. The complex also includes a 180-seat restaurant. Construction work will start in May 2024 and the holiday homes will be completed in autumn 2025.

Caverion is responsible for the implementation of building solutions for the properties, including heating, sanitation and ventilation, electricity, security, refrigeration and cooling.

"We are happy to be part of this project, which will make Himos a more diverse destination and bring growth to tourism in the area. With our excellent expertise and the choice of high-quality technical systems, we will ensure good conditions for all," says Ville Tamminen, Head of Caverion Finland.

The main contractor of the project is a Finnish construction company, Rakennusliike Lapti Oy.

Himos, located in town of Jämsä, has the largest and most diverse ski slopes in the Southern Finland.

For further information please contact:
Susanna Hietanen, Senior Communications Manager, Caverion Finland, susanna.hietanen@caverion.com , tel. +358 50 3595 701

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/caverion/r/caverion-to-deliver-building-solutions-for-new-chalets-in-himos--ski-destination-in-central-finland,c3957668

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14078/3957668/2715480.pdf

Release

https://news.cision.com/caverion/i/osuuskauppa-keskimaa-himos-arkkitehtipalvelu,c3286279

Osuuskauppa Keskimaa Himos Arkkitehtipalvelu

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/caverion-to-deliver-building-solutions-for-new-chalets-in-himos-ski-destination-in-central-finland-302110194.html

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl
Jetzt hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.